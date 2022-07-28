Why your energy bill may be higher this month in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - From the gas station to the grocery store, prices are higher than they were a year ago, and energy is no exception to inflation. Still, some people opening their energy bill this month are having serious cases of sticker shock. Hundreds of people have posted on social media about their bills being much higher than last summer, so FOX5 asked for answers from NV Energy.

“When we opened it up, we were like ‘Oh no. We weren’t expecting this,’” shared Maryann McLendon. McLendon and her family moved from Colorado earlier this year because of what they thought would be a lower cost of living.

“We thought coming out here would help a little bit… because in Colorado they have extremely high rent,” McLendon explained.

However, lower rent is being offset by higher utilities. McLendon NV Energy bill is projected to be $633 for July.

“I did call and had a technician come out to assess the house and see, but we are fine. There is nothing that they gave us as an indication that we are doing anything wrong, so we just must eat the cost,” McLendon contended.

McLendon works from home, so the AC must stay on all day. Her family is now cutting back in other areas in order to make sure the bills get paid.

“I don’t drive anymore. I just stay home. I order everything online…

We cut back quite a bit on food and I am considering going to use food banks,” McLendon shared.

McLendon is one of the hundreds of neighbors in Henderson who posted on Nextdoor about their surprising bills.

One person posted: “Yep. My bill for this month will be $574 it’s insane.”

Another writing: “Yes, ours was $800 for June.” FOX5 went to NV Energy for answers.

“We use natural gas to run our power plants and every quarter we adjust the rates that recover the costs of fuel on that natural gas. So we have seen an increase like everyone else in the cost of natural gas and we pass that on to our customers, dollar per dollar there is no markup, no profit to NV Energy,” stated Jennifer Schuricht, NV Energy Spokesperson. If you are struggling to pay your bill, NV Energy says there is help.

“If someone has a bill and it really is, seems unusually high for what they are used to, please please please call us. We want to work with our customers,” Schuricht said.

NV Energy also tells FOX5 they offer several services from in-home assessments to free A/C tune-ups to eligible customers and discounts on energy-efficient A/C models. You can learn more here.

They also say one major way to lower your bills is to keep your A/C at 78 degrees when you are home and higher when away but never turn it off completely during the summer.

The FOX5 weather team crunched the numbers.

While bills are up, this summer has been slightly cooler than last year.

The daily temperature average for June and July in 2021 (through July 27) is 93.6 degrees. The same period this year averaged 91.7 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.