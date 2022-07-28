Visitor from Mexico hits nearly $880K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Mexico is heading back home with some extra money in his pocket after hitting a massive jackpot while playing Ultimate Texas Hold ‘em.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the guest, identified as Alan Davila, hit the jackpot worth $878,682 Thursday morning at the Cromwell.

The company says Davila had only played the game for two hands before hitting the jackpot.

Davila, who is on vacation with his parents, said he plans to save his winnings to pay for his university tuition.

