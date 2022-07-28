US Marshals arrest suspect wanted for deadly double shooting in Golden Valley

Jeffrey Byung Hwi Glinos, 28, was arrested in Surprise for allegedly shooting two people days...
Jeffrey Byung Hwi Glinos, 28, was arrested in Surprise for allegedly shooting two people days earlier in Golden Valley.(Courtesy: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:50 AM PDT
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — U.S. Marshals have arrested a man in Surprise for allegedly shooting two people earlier this week in Golden Valley, one of whom died.

Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Mohave County sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting on West Mazatzal Drive. There, they found one person who had been shot in the hand and another man with a gunshot wound to the chest. That man, identified as 33-year-old Michael Ryan Walker of Golden Valley, died a short time later at a nearby hospital.

Deputies later learned the shooting happened after some sort of confrontation inside a different Golden Valley home on S. Colorado Road. Two people reportedly were trying to force their way into a bedroom when someone inside the room fired a single shot through the door, hitting them both.

That same day, detectives arrested Phillip Allen Carey, 37, of Golden Valley, who allegedly tried to clean the shooting scene and hide evidence. The shooting suspect was later identified as another Golden Valley man, 28-year-old Jeffrey Byung Hwi Glinos.

On Wednesday, detectives were tipped off that Glinos was possibly in Surprise, near the 12000 block of West Rimrock Street. The U.S. Marshals Service Task Force in Glendale was contacted, and Glinos was soon after arrested. Charges are pending.

