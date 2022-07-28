Tacos El Gordo opens new Las Vegas restaurant

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The wait is over, taco lovers! Beloved eatery Tacos El Gordo has opened its new Las Vegas location.

According to Tacos El Gordo, the new location is located at 2560 W. Sunset Road.

The eatery is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m. and Friday/Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m.

The new location marks Tacos El Gordo’s fourth location in the Las Vegas Valley.

