Tacos El Gordo opens new Las Vegas restaurant

Tacos El Gordo opens new Las Vegas location
Tacos El Gordo opens new Las Vegas location(Tacos El Gordo/Instagram)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:41 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The wait is over, taco lovers! Beloved eatery Tacos El Gordo has opened its new Las Vegas location.

According to Tacos El Gordo, the new location is located at 2560 W. Sunset Road.

The eatery is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m. and Friday/Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m.

The new location marks Tacos El Gordo’s fourth location in the Las Vegas Valley.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

School supplies generic
Las Vegas nonprofit offering free school supplies, clothes to high school students
School supplies
Clark County School District hires 883 new teachers ahead of upcoming school year
Developer shares update on Huntridge Theater renovation in downtown Las Vegas
Developer shares update on Huntridge Theater renovation in downtown Las Vegas
Tricolored Heron at Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve
Tricolored Heron spotted at Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve for first time since 1997