Severe thunderstorms lead to thousands of customers without power
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:40 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy is reporting thousands of customers without power Wednesday evening as severe thunderstorms and wind make its way into the Las Vegas Valley.
As of 8:35 pm, over 8300 customers are left without power. The number could potentially go up as storms move into the valley.
NV Energy estimates the power to be restored by 9 pm Wednesday night.
You can check the latest outages here.
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.