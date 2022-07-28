Advertisement

Severe thunderstorms lead to thousands of customers without power

NV Energy
NV Energy(KOLO)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:40 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy is reporting thousands of customers without power Wednesday evening as severe thunderstorms and wind make its way into the Las Vegas Valley.

As of 8:35 pm, over 8300 customers are left without power. The number could potentially go up as storms move into the valley.

NV Energy estimates the power to be restored by 9 pm Wednesday night.

You can check the latest outages here.

