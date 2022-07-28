Raiders have first training camp practice in pads

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For the first time this training camp, the Raiders put on pads and had some hitting at practice.

On a hot and humid morning in Henderson, the Silver and Black was the first team in the NFL to have contact practices. Wide Receiver Demarcus Robinson said there was a little more intensity in the air.

“Once you get the pads on, it turns into a more intense, more physical ball and that’s what we look forward to try and get that physicality going on and I think we did pretty good at it today,” Robinson said.

Head Coach Josh McDaniels said when the physical part of the game comes out, they have to make sure to manage the contact to avoid injuries.

“We probably will not tackle to the ground ever,” McDaniels said. “Nothing is more important than the health of the team but being physical is part of this game. It’s a contact sport and we have to prepare our bodies for a long season. There’s a fine line between doing too much and not enough.”

The Raiders play their first preseason game on August 4 in Canton, Ohio against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

