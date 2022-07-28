Las Vegas nonprofit offering free school supplies, clothes to high school students

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas nonprofit is offering free school supplies, clothes and more to high school students ahead of the upcoming school year.

According to Project 150, high school students with a valid student ID can visit Betty’s Boutique from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. through Saturday. Those with a high school ID must register for an appointment before visiting the boutique.

As part of the giveaway, high school students can receive free clothing, shoes, hygiene items and school supplies (backpacks included), according to Project 150.

The giveaway will also offer brand new name-brand items including Nike, Adidas, Vans, Converse and more.

The organization notes that only the student will be permitted inside to shop.

Project 150 is located at 3600 North Rancho Drive.

To register for an appointment, click HERE.

