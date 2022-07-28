Las Vegas-based Pinkbox Doughnuts to open location in Utah

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas favorite Pinkbox Doughnuts will soon open its first location outside the Silver State.

According to a news release, Pinkbox’s new location in St. George will open to customers starting Saturday, Aug. 13.

The company says the new store will offer a unique Utah-themed doughnut in addition to its full lineup of tasty treats, which features a rotating menu of over 70 doughnuts.

According to Pinkbox, the 2,700-square-foot St. George location includes a drive-thru and a patio, complete with a doughnut table and oversized Instagram-able pink doughnut statue with sprinkles in front.

Job opportunities at the new St. George location are still available, according to Pinkbox, with open positions including general managers, assistant managers, crew leaders, delivery drivers, doughnut makers, decorators, kitchen assistants and cashiers.

For more information on the new location, visit pinkboxdoughnuts.com.

