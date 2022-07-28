Kayaker dies at Lake Mead after severe weather

A view of Lake Mead on May 27, 2021.
A view of Lake Mead on May 27, 2021.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:57 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A kayaker was found dead after severe weather at Lake Mead Wednesday night.

National Park Service rangers said people saw a kayaker drowning near SCUBA Beach at Lake Mead around 7 p.m. July 27. The victim, a 31-year-old man, was reportedly struggling to retrieve an inflatable kayak that blew away due to high winds. Rangers said the man was not wearing a life vest and wasn’t seen emerging from the water.

Park rangers searched the area by boat and snorkel efforts, but the search was suspended due to severe storms through the evening. When search efforts resumed Thursday morning with help from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the man’s body was found around 11 a.m.

Rangers have requested the Clark County Coroner arrive on scene. The investigation is ongoing.

