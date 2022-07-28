Advertisement

Intense wind, lightning and rain hits the Northeast valley

Intense wind, lightning and rain hits the Northeast valley
Intense wind, lightning and rain hits the Northeast valley(FOX5)
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:45 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thursday evening’s storm brought intense wind near Nellis Air Force Base where lightning and rain followed.

Patricia Ramirez went to the grocery and planned to walk back home but quickly took cover under an awning at Alexander Villas Park off Las Vegas Boulevard North.

“I was just walking through here but look at the weather it’s terrible. I was just strolling by going home but unfortunately, I can’t get home because the wind is terrible,” Ramirez said.

She was concerned the wind would impact a lot of the homeless people living near the Las Vegas Wash channel. She pointed to a lot of debris that ended up at the park.

“You can see right here right now look all this they’re going to lose that they live on the channel they’re losing their stuff it’s sad,” Ramirez said.

Juan Chaman and his family walked to 7-Eleven off Las Vegas and Nellis Boulevard near their home.

“Sometimes it’s good because look at the desert. There are a lot of animals they need to drink water and eat, Chaman said.”

He lived in Michoacán Mexico where the stormy weather reminded him of his old home.

“It’s beautiful over there and it’s a long time no see this,” Chaman said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Why your energy bill may be higher this month in Southern Nevada
Why your energy bill may be higher this month in Southern Nevada
Several participants in the explorer program were promoted into leadership roles at a special...
NLVPD explorer program allowing non-citizens to participate
NV Energy
Severe thunderstorms lead to thousands of customers without power
Police discovered the puppy inside a vehicle at a Las Vegas Strip parking garage.
Banned from the Las Vegas Strip? Judges may be allowed to issue ‘stay out’ orders to criminal offenders