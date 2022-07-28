Intense wind, lightning and rain hits the Northeast valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thursday evening’s storm brought intense wind near Nellis Air Force Base where lightning and rain followed.

Patricia Ramirez went to the grocery and planned to walk back home but quickly took cover under an awning at Alexander Villas Park off Las Vegas Boulevard North.

“I was just walking through here but look at the weather it’s terrible. I was just strolling by going home but unfortunately, I can’t get home because the wind is terrible,” Ramirez said.

She was concerned the wind would impact a lot of the homeless people living near the Las Vegas Wash channel. She pointed to a lot of debris that ended up at the park.

“You can see right here right now look all this they’re going to lose that they live on the channel they’re losing their stuff it’s sad,” Ramirez said.

Juan Chaman and his family walked to 7-Eleven off Las Vegas and Nellis Boulevard near their home.

“Sometimes it’s good because look at the desert. There are a lot of animals they need to drink water and eat, Chaman said.”

He lived in Michoacán Mexico where the stormy weather reminded him of his old home.

“It’s beautiful over there and it’s a long time no see this,” Chaman said.

