Forecast Outlook- 7/28/2022

Monsoon moisture stays with us throughout the weekend, keeping scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Heavy downpours, gusty wind, and lightning are possible around any storms that develop.

Much like we saw Wednesday night, another round of storms with gusty wind is in the forecast for your Thursday evening. The best chance for storms will be between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. with the potential for wind gusts topping 40 mph. We’ll see the showers and wind taper overnight with low temperatures falling into the 80s Friday morning.

Friday looks very similar with the best chance of showers and storms coming during the late afternoon and evening. Along with thunderstorms, the potential for stronger wind is in the forecast. Gusts up to 60 mph are possible as we head into Friday evening. The wind will be coming from the north.

We’ll keep scattered storms in the forecast Saturday afternoon and evening; mainly focused over the mountains. The latest data is hinting at better storm chances arriving on Sunday that will continue into early next week. The airmass looks to dry out a bit Tuesday through Thursday, lowering our storm chances those days. High temperatures over the next 7 days will be hovering around the 100° mark.

