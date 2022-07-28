Clark County School District hires 883 new teachers ahead of upcoming school year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District on Thursday said it has hired 883 new teachers ahead of the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

According to a news release, the district also hired 109 new bus drivers.

CCSD notes that with these new hires, the district will begin the school year with a licensed teacher in approximately 91 percent of classrooms and a bus driver for approximately 90 percent of routes.

In addition to raising the starting license teacher salary to $50,115 from the previous salary of $43,011, CCSD said new teachers who are moving from out of state or moving more than 100 miles are also eligible for a $4,000 relocation bonus. Those eligible must agree to work for CCSD for three years, the district said.

The starting pay for bus drivers was raised from $15.36 to $22.74. While pay for substitute teachers in Title I - Tier I schools also increasing, with the pay beginning at at $150 a day and increases as high as $200 depending on the position. Pay for substitutes in other positions starts at $110 a day, CCSD said.

The district also notes that the Board of School of Trustees approved retention bonuses of up to $5,000 for eligible employees during the 2022-23 school year. The bonuses are split into two payments of between $2,250 - $2,500 for those employed on Sept. 1, 2022, and the final day of the school year, May 26, 2023, according to the release.

