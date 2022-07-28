Clark County School District hires 883 new teachers ahead of upcoming school year

School supplies
School supplies(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:59 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District on Thursday said it has hired 883 new teachers ahead of the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

According to a news release, the district also hired 109 new bus drivers.

CCSD notes that with these new hires, the district will begin the school year with a licensed teacher in approximately 91 percent of classrooms and a bus driver for approximately 90 percent of routes.

In addition to raising the starting license teacher salary to $50,115 from the previous salary of $43,011, CCSD said new teachers who are moving from out of state or moving more than 100 miles are also eligible for a $4,000 relocation bonus. Those eligible must agree to work for CCSD for three years, the district said.

The starting pay for bus drivers was raised from $15.36 to $22.74. While pay for substitute teachers in Title I - Tier I schools also increasing, with the pay beginning at at $150 a day and increases as high as $200 depending on the position. Pay for substitutes in other positions starts at $110 a day, CCSD said.

The district also notes that the Board of School of Trustees approved retention bonuses of up to $5,000 for eligible employees during the 2022-23 school year. The bonuses are split into two payments of between $2,250 - $2,500 for those employed on Sept. 1, 2022, and the final day of the school year, May 26, 2023, according to the release.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Developer shares update on Huntridge Theater renovation in downtown Las Vegas
Developer shares update on Huntridge Theater renovation in downtown Las Vegas
Tricolored Heron at Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve
Tricolored Heron spotted at Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve for first time since 1997
Flooding near Galleria, Whitney Ranch
Rain, street flooding in Henderson Wednesday night
Intense wind, lightning, rain hits the northeast Las Vegas Valley