Advertisement

Clark County Coroner releases cause and manner of death for 4-year-old killed and kept in freezer

Four-year-old boy killed
Four-year-old boy killed(FOX5)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:04 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner released the cause and manner of death on Wednesday of Mason Dominguez, a 4-year-old who was killed in December 2021.

The Coroner ruled the cause of death as blunt force injuries and the manner as homicide.

Grand jury evidence outlines new details in Las Vegas 4-year-old’s killing
Suspect indicted by grand jury after 4-year-old found dead in Las Vegas freezer
Suspect accuses mother of conspiring in death of 4-year-old Las Vegas boy

Brandon Toseland, 35-years-old, was arrested in February after Dominguez’s body was found in a freezer at his northeast valley home. Dominguez was his girlfriend’s son.

Dominguez’s mother said Toseland physically abused her and held her captive. She was able to sneak notes detailing what was happening to school officials through her daughter.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cesar Sandoval
Las Vegas police looking for missing 15-year-old
Tricolored Heron at Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve
Tricolored Heron spotted at Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve for first time since 1997
Irene Cordova
Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing woman last seen Tuesday
Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward Driver
Troy Driver waives hearing on sexual assault charges