Clark County Coroner releases cause and manner of death for 4-year-old killed and kept in freezer

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner released the cause and manner of death on Wednesday of Mason Dominguez, a 4-year-old who was killed in December 2021.

The Coroner ruled the cause of death as blunt force injuries and the manner as homicide.

Brandon Toseland, 35-years-old, was arrested in February after Dominguez’s body was found in a freezer at his northeast valley home. Dominguez was his girlfriend’s son.

Dominguez’s mother said Toseland physically abused her and held her captive. She was able to sneak notes detailing what was happening to school officials through her daughter.

