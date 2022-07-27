“We are in shock”: Family discovers human remains at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man and his family are in shock after discovering human remains at Lake Mead on Monday afternoon.

Jesus Catalan said shortly after he and his family arrived to Swim Beach, his daughter noticed something in the water.

Witness video shows another set of human remains washed up at Lake Mead (Courtesy: Jesus Catalan)

“When my daughter got close to the water, she came back and said, dad, I think there is a barrel in the water, and it looks like a body,” Catalan said.

He said he thought it was a joke because they were in touristy area and figured someone would have seen the remains.

“We were left in shock, and my kids didn’t wan to continue our picnic, they said let’s go and we left, we are still on shock,” he said.

This is the third body found in Lake Mead in just the past three months.

The first, back in early May, was also found in a barrel. Another set of remains was found a week later in Callville Bay.

Catalan said he hopes this recent discovery will bring some closure to the person’s family.

