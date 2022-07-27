Tricolored Heron spotted at Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve for first time since 1997

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Guests at the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve were treated to a rare sight when they spotted a bird that hasn’t been seen at the venue in several years.

According to the city of Henderson, guests spotted a Tricolored Heron at the preserve, marking the first time it has been seen there since 1997.

The preserve itself was officially dedicated one year later in 1998.

Tucked away in an industrial area off Galleria Drive near Chimera Golf Course, Dozens of species of birds can be found at the preserve. Many use the preserve as a migratory rest stop, FOX5′s Joe Vigil reported previously.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA! 📸 Local birders spotted a rare Tricolored Heron at our very own Bird Viewing Preserve - the first time since 1997!



Birders from across the world come to Henderson to visit our Bird Viewing Preserve to see the thousands of migratory waterfowl and desert birds! pic.twitter.com/Mr6yhd4WFl — City of Henderson (@cityofhenderson) July 27, 2022

The Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve spans 80 acres and features nine ponds and around five miles of trails.

The preserve is free to enter and is open seven days a week. However, viewing hours change during the seasons.

Birdwatcher Kury Buzard told FOX5 previously that he estimates he has snapped 10,000 photos at the preserve. He said he enjoys the connection with nature and fresh air. And said every morning there is a chance to find a some “little hidden nugget” of bird life or plant life.

