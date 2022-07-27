Seven Magic Mountains near Las Vegas scheduled for repainting after graffiti
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:38 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One of the most iconic attractions in the Las Vegas area is getting a facelift.
After an excessive amount of graffiti, Seven Magic Mountains is getting a new paint job. The maintenance to the 30-foot high colorful towers is expected to last for about a month.
Visitors are still welcome but are asked to respect the work area and remain behind barriers at the site, near I-15 and the Jean Dry Lake Bed.
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.