Seven Magic Mountains near Las Vegas scheduled for repainting after graffiti

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One of the most iconic attractions in the Las Vegas area is getting a facelift.

After an excessive amount of graffiti, Seven Magic Mountains is getting a new paint job. The maintenance to the 30-foot high colorful towers is expected to last for about a month.

Visitors are still welcome but are asked to respect the work area and remain behind barriers at the site, near I-15 and the Jean Dry Lake Bed.

