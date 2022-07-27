Police discuss crime prevention after 80-year-old attacked in his Summerlin home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Neighbors in the Sun City Summerlin neighborhood are still stunned after a violent crime over the weekend. A man beat, pistol whipped and tried to shoot an elderly man who just returned home from playing golf. Police continue to ask the public for help finding him.

“Somebody out there knows who this person is. Somebody recognizes the person. Somebody recognizes the car. And please reach out to us. We need to hold them accountable for this action,” said Summerlin Area Command Commander David Sims.

Several neighbors, who didn’t want to be identified, told FOX5 on scene they believe criminals are targeting the 55-plus community, and are watching people as they leave and return home.

“That’s always a possibility that we consider,” said Sims.

The 80-year-old elderly man escaped from his attacker and ran for his life to a neighbor’s home after being beaten and robbed. FOX5 talked to the victim. He says he was forced to open his gun safe and get a key to another safe after the attacker threatened to kill him several times. He says the robber held an ice pick to his throat. The attacker later tried to shoot the man when he escaped from the home. However, the gun didn’t fire because it wasn’t loaded. The victim says the attacker didn’t see a magazine full of bullets in the gun safe when he grabbed the gun. The attacker ran away when the gun wouldn’t fire.

The commander calls this kind of attack rare. But says people should do a couple of things to stay safe, including closing their garage doors. The victim’s garage door was open at the time and the attacker walked into the garage. He says having a surveillance system is helpful to police when trying to track down suspects.

“I think the public would be surprised that how many break-ins that we do have that people have surveillance systems, but they’re not on. They have security and alarm systems, but they’re not activated when they leave,” said Sims.

Sims says there have been 41 break-ins in the neighborhood since the beginning of the year but says that is lower than the same time last year. There are nearly 8000 homes as part of the Sun City neighborhood. The commander credits the neighborhood for being actively involved in fighting crime.

Mitzi Mills, Executive Director of the Sun City Summerlin Community Association, says the association has worked hard to inform residents of area crime. The association puts out emails to residents when crimes happen. She says the association holds Zoom meetings on Fridays to discuss crime and other topics, and the association even has a monthly magazine. She says LVMPD participates in efforts to educate residents about crime prevention. And she says community patrols drive around the neighborhood. She says anyone who lives in the neighborhood can sign up for “blast emails” by sending an email. She will verify they live in the neighborhood and send news about crime, COVID and community events.

Anyone who knows anything about the attacker is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Callers can remain anonymous.

