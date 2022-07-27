Advertisement

Mega Millions ticket sold in Baker hits for $2.9M after matching 5 numbers

Unused lottery tickets can be seen inside a 7-Eleven store in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, July...
Unused lottery tickets can be seen inside a 7-Eleven store in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Lottery players will be gripping their tickets tightly ahead of the upcoming Mega Millions drawing with an estimated $830 million prize on the line. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Know someone who picked up a Mega Millions ticket in Baker, California lately? They may be a millionaire.

According to California Lottery, a ticket sold at the Country Store in Baker matched five out of six numbers. The ticket was missing only the Mega number in Tuesday night’s drawing.

After hitting five of the numbers, lottery officials said the lucky winner won a whopping $2.9 million.

According to AP, no one has hit the full jackpot in 29 drawings, making Friday night’s drawing worth an estimated $1.025 billion. Friday’s jackpot will mark the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize.

