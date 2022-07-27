Man sentenced in 2019 murder of California psychiatrist

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man accused of helping kill a California doctor and leaving his body in a vehicle near Lake Mead was sentenced to prison yesterday.

Jon Kennison pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in Clark County District Court. A judge sentenced Kennison to 18-45 years in prison for his role in the 2019 murder of Dr. Thomas Burchard.

According to an arrest report, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to a suspicious vehicle near Lake Mead at about 9:30 a.m. on March 7, 2019. Burchard’s body was found in the trunk of the vehicle.

The arrest report said Burchard’s longtime girlfriend reported Burchard missing in early March. Burchard told his girlfriend he had to take care of a few things in Las Vegas and the girlfriend said Burchard flew to Las Vegas to visit Kelsey Turner. Burchard reportedly paid for Turner’s rent in Salinas, Calif. before she moved to Las Vegas.

Turner was arrested about two weeks later in California and charged with Burchard’s murder. Kennison and Diana Pena were taken into custody in connection with the case as well.

In June 2019, Pena pleaded guilty to accessory to commit murder. Turner, Kennison’s girlfriend, is awaiting trial in November.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

