Las Vegas police looking for missing 15-year-old
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:11 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old last seen three weeks ago.
Cesar Sandoval was last seen July 6 around 2 a.m. in the 2200 block of Mariposa Avenue near Sahara Avenue and Eastern Avenue.
Sandoval was last seen wearing a black tank top, black shorts, black socks and black shoes.
Anyone with information on Sandoval’s whereabouts should contact the LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
