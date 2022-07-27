Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing woman last seen Tuesday
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:09 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, Irene Cordova may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Police say she was last seen at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday near the 3000 block of Liberty Circle, near Karen Avenue and McLeod Drive.
LVMPD says that Cordova is unable to speak or write.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.
