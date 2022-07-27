Forecast Outlook- 7/27/2022

Monsoon moisture stays with us throughout the week ahead, keeping scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Heavy downpours, gusty wind, and lightning are possible around any storms that develop.

Thunderstorms are popping up over the mountains late Wednesday morning. As we head throughout the afternoon, there is the potential for some of these storms to drift off the mountains and into the lower elevations. One thing I’m watching closely as we head into the evening is thunderstorms coming in from the northeast out of Utah and Lincoln County. This will keep storms in the forecast and also bring the potential for strong wind. Wind gusts between 40 and 60 mph will be possible with the best chance between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Thursday through Saturday will look similar with the potential for afternoon and evening storms. Gusty outflow wind will be possible each day. The latest data is hinting at better storm chances arriving on Sunday that will continue into early next week. We may see less activity on Wednesday as most of the storms are looking to stay over the mountains. High temperatures hold in the 90s and low 100s through the next 7 days.

