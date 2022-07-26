You can now reserve restaurant table inside Bellagio Conservatory on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fans of the Bellagio Conservatory can now enjoy the iconic attraction from a whole new perspective.

MGM Resorts on Tuesday announced the debut of the “Garden Table,” a dining experience that allows guests to dine at tables set up within the stunning floral masterpiece.

As part of the experience, diners will enjoy special pre-fixe menus crafted by the teams at Michael Mina or Sadelle’s Cafe.

The debut of the “Garden Table” coincides with the Conservatory’s summer display, “Jungle of Dreams,” which pays homage to the animal kingdom with 28 animal sculptures and close to 10,000 plants and flowers.

According to designers, the display “takes guests on a journey through a magical place with moments of discovery and whimsy around every corner, as majestic animals gather to celebrate the coronation of the king of the jungle.”

Featuring a 20-foot-tall lion, among other creatures, is on display through Sept. 10.

Guests taking part in the experience can opt for either dinner by Michael Mina (5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday) or brunch from Sadelle’s (9 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily).

Menus for each offering include:

Conservatory Dinner by MICHAEL MINA Bellagio

-$250/pp exclusive of tax, gratuity, and beverages -Available Wednesday – Sunday from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Amuse Bouche

Kona Blue Prawn with leche de tigre and coriander

Starter

Watermelon & Cucumber topped with chili crunch and mint

Michael Mina’s Ahi Tuna Tartare handmade with mint, pine nuts, Asian pear, and habanero-infused sesame oil

Mid-Course

Crispy Spot Prawns with young coconut, makrut lime, sweet & sour mango, and curry leaf

Miso-Marinated Hamachi Kama with ginger scallion and sudachi

Char-Broiled Shellfish served with Maine lobster, Cherrystone clams, Kona abalone and Pacific & Atlantic oysters, all brushed with red miso and lemon

Fresh Catch

Ginger-Scallion Broiled Whole Fish served with kimchi fried rice and glazed bok choy

Dessert

Coconut Soufflé made with haupia sorbet, black sesame anglaise, and masago honey crisp

Conservatory Brunch by Sadelle’s Café

-$75/pp exclusive of tax, gratuity, and beverages -Available seven days a week from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

First Course – Family Style Starters

Brulee Grapefruit Cocktail

Avocado Toast

Chef’s Selection of Fresh Fruit

Sadelle’s famous Sticky Buns and Cream Cheese Danishes

Second Course – Signature Bagel Tower

In-House Smoked Salmon

Selection of Bagels including plain, sesame, everything, cinnamon-raisin, and gluten-free

Classic Bagel Accoutrements such as tomatoes, cucumbers, and capers

Beverages (choice of one; separate charge for additional beverages)

Mimosa

Fresh Orange Juice or Grapefruit Juice

Dark Roast Coffee or Espresso

Hot Tea

The company says the “Garden Table” experience will be available for all future Bellagio Conservatory displays with menus rotating seasonally to complement the design theme. The experience can accommodate up to six guests and reservation time is limited to two hours, according to the release. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 702.693.7317 or by visiting Bellagio online.

