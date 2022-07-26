Suspect stabbed man who blocked his way, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is accused of stabbing another man for blocking the way to his room, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Rodney Eugene Faulk was arrested on a murder charge in connection with a stabbing in the 3500 block of Full Sail Drive around 9 a.m. July 25.

Arriving officers found Davaughn Senegal in the roadway suffering from stab wounds. The Clark County Coroner’s Office has yet to confirm the identity of the victim.

Faulk was taken into custody shortly after officers arrived when he was found walking nearby.

According to police, Faulk had been living at the home where the stabbing happened for about seven months. Faulk said several people would come in and out of the home, including the victim that he knew as “DJ,” according to an arrest report. Faulk said he only spoke to the victim four times

Faulk said he was paying rent for his room and felt people had been taking advantage of him “because he had access to money,” the report said. Faulk said two weeks prior to the incident, he was involved in an altercation with the family of a woman renting the house and brought a kitchen knife into his room for protection. Following the incident, Faulk said he bought a “butterfly” knife at a local smoke shop, the report said. Faulk told police “DJ” was not involved in the incident, the report said.

On July 25, Faulk said he heard the victim yelling expletives somewhere in the home. The victim reportedly went outside to retrieve a dog that belonged to the woman renting the house. When the victim returned, Faulk told “DJ” the dog had escaped the day before.

Faulk said the victim started an altercation, saying “we can fight, we can get down,” the arrest report said. Faulk reportedly told “DJ” he wasn’t going to fight. Faulk told police he had the knife in his pocket at the time, the report said.

The victim said Faulk needed to pay the bills and threatened to fight him again, the arrest report said. Faulk said the victim was blocking the way to his room and he stabbed the victim in the neck and back, the report said.

Faulk said he called 911 and told the dispatcher that the victim “kept coming toward him,” and told the victim to leave him alone, the report said. Faulk reportedly told dispatch what happened and said he was going to leave the home.

“Faulk also used his cellphone to record the victim walking after the stabbing,” police said in the arrest report.

Faulk was in possession of the knife when he was taken into custody by police, the report said. Faulk’s next court appearance was set for July 27 in North Las Vegas Justice Court.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.