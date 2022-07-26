Suspect sexually assaulted sex worker, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is accused of sexually assaulting a sex worker before stealing from her and breaking a beer bottle over her head, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Carlos Nava faces charges of sex assault, kidnapping and robbery after the incident on July 10.

According to an arrest report, the victim was near a bus stop in front of The Orleans when she was approached by an unknown man in a white pickup truck. The man reportedly agreed to pay $100 for sex and the victim got into the man’s vehicle.

The unknown man drove to the area of Tropicana and Decatur and parked behind a nearby bar, the report said.

The woman said she began to perform a sex act on the man, the report said. The man was doing something she didn’t agree to and she told him to stop, the report said. That’s when the woman noticed he was holding a knife to her throat, the arrest report said.

The man then sexually assaulted the woman while she tried to push him away, the arrest report said.

As the woman tried to gather her items and leave, the man stole her money and phone, according to the report. A struggle ensued and the man grabbed the knife “and attempted to use it” before the victim grabbed the knife. The victim got out of the vehicle and the man grabbed a glass beer bottle and shattered it on her head, the woman told police.

The man chased the woman as she attempted to leave and she ran nude to a nearby Walgreens and summoned help, the arrest report said.

LVMPD reviewed nearby surveillance and saw the white truck fleeing the area. Police took the victim’s statement from University Medical Center.

On July 21, police were in the area of Tropicana and Decatur conducting patrol and saw the white truck matching the suspect vehicle description. Police conducted a “reasonable suspicion” stop on the vehicle and identified the suspect as Nava, the report said.

Nava told police he is the only person who drives his truck and that he frequents the Tropicana corridor for work, the report said. Nava said he remembered picking up a sex worker by Wild Wild West and said they agreed on a price for sex. Nava told police that the sex worker asked for more money once they were in the vehicle together, which he disagreed with, the report said.

Police showed Nava the video surveillance of the truck. Nava said he remembers driving around the location of the crime and said he always carried a work knife with him, which was located in the truck he was stopped in, the arrest report said.

Nava was arrested and booked into Clark County Detention Center. The victim also positively identified Nava as the suspect in a photo line-up, according to LVMPD.

LVMPD said they believe there may be more victims who were assaulted by Nava. If you have any information, you are asked to call police. You can also call Crime Stoppers to stay anonymous.

