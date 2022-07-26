Secret Service: Suspect used fake $760,000 cashier’s check in attempt to post man’s bail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Secret Service alleges a Waipahu man used counterfeit checks to go on a spending spree, that included trying to buy a Land Rover and post bail for three people at OCCC.

Samuela Tuikologahau, Jr. has a long criminal history in the state system that also includes identify theft.

But now he is also facing federal charges of bank fraud, too.

He was arrested last week for the crimes, which allegedly happened in December 2020.

Samuela Tuikolongahau, Jr. (HI Department of Public Safety)

According to the complaint, he went to the Hawaii First Circuit Court and presented three cashier’s checks.

The first check was in the amount of $760,000, the bail amount for Gary Dean McCormick Fesagaiga. Fesagaiga was in Oahu Community Correctional Center accused of a fatal hit-and-run in Wahiawa weeks earlier.

The second check, according to the court records, was in the amount of $40,000 to bail out Jennifer Lees. A check of Lees’ criminal history shows she was arrested for violating HOPE probation at that time.

The third cashier’s check Tuikologahau allegedly tried to pass was for Matthew Chung’s bail. Chung’s record shows he was in OCCC for alleged identity theft.

Attorney Megan Kau said the allegation isn’t that Tuikologahau was attempting to serve as a bondsperson, but “that he was trying to bail these people out for the cash amount.”

The federal complaint doesn’t describe the relationship between all of them, and the courts didn’t accept the checks ― so the three remained in jail.

The complaint says the account numbers on the checks were incorrect. The victims in the case are listed as financial institutions and other businesses.

Tuikologahau is expected to be in federal court Tuesday for his initial appearance.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.