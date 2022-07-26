Raiders offensive line looks to silence critics

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Raiders’ offensive line have heard the question marks and criticism and is motivated to prove them wrong.

Brandon Parker says despite attempts to block the outside noise, the line knows people are questioning them heading into the season.

“We’ve been kind of the butt of jokes a little bit so we have a chip on our shoulder,” Parker said. “Somebody said we were the weakest link on this team. Stuff like that, you can’t let it control your whole mentality but it does put a chip on your shoulder. If it was already there, it just makes it bigger.”

Parker said he has deleted his social media accounts for the season. He and left tackle Kolton Miller are the longest-tenured Raiders on the offensive line. Miller has heard the comments as well but is trying to keep his focus internal.

“There’s a lot of distractions outside the building,” Miller said. “We want to keep as together as we can and keep the noise in here. We like to set out own expectations and exceed that.”

Starting spots are up for grabs on the right side of the offensive line at training camp. With pads going on for the first time on Wednesday, those battles are going to intensify.

Parker has been getting a lot of reps at right tackle but knows he is competing with Alex Leatherwood and Jermain Eluemunor for the job.

“I’m really competing every rep I get,” Parker said. “He (head coach Josh McDaniels) told us it’s an outright competition. We’ve got Leatherwood, myself, Jermaine. We’ve got a lot of good guys that can do it as well so when they put me there, they put me there. But right now it’s just do the best I can.”

The Raiders first preseason game is on August 4 in Canton, Ohio against Jacksonville in the Hall of Fame Game.

