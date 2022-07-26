Advertisement

Monsoon rain leads to flooding in some areas of the Las Vegas valley

Monsoon rain leads to flooding in some areas of the Las Vegas valley
Monsoon rain leads to flooding in some areas of the Las Vegas valley(FOX5)
By Drew Andre
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:57 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A heavy downpour of rain led to a full closure of the intersection at Decatur and Silverado Ranch, Monday. Standing water several inches deep was deemed too dangerous to drive through. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers directed traffic away from the intersection starting in the early afternoon.

Crews attempted to use the loader of a tractor to clear the water off the road. The area is under construction and not suitable to handle the rain that fell, Monday.

Witnesses told FOX5 several vehicles got stuck in the flooded roadway.

Silverado and Decatur remained closed as of late Monday night.

A flash flood warning was issued for central Clark County on Monday. The warning expired at 5:45 p.m. The area impacted was north an east Las Vegas, Lake Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Most of the rain Monday fell in the far northeast and southwest of the Las Vegas valley.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Body washes up in monsoon runoff in North Las Vegas
Body washes up in monsoon runoff in North Las Vegas
Human remains found at Lake Mead near Swim Beach
Human remains found at Lake Mead near Swim Beach
The gun the suspect was using jammed, allowing the victim to get away safely.
Las Vegas police searching for attempted robbery suspect in Summerlin
The district says a mandate has not been necessary.
CCSD not going through with COVID-19 vaccine mandate