Monkeypox vaccine appointments snatched up, walk-ins urged for those at risk

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Concerned patients snatched up all 25 appointments days in advance of the first Monkeypox vaccine clinic in Southern Nevada, but walk-ins are urged among those who believe they were exposed and could be infected.

The rollout comes as Nevada has a reported 11 cases, per the CDC, and 7 cases in Clark County alone. Officials believe the virus is spreading in the community. Neighboring California has a reported 356 cases, as of Monday night.

The rollout remains limited, as state health officials report the first receipt of 170 doses, with 1,768 doses as part of the next phase of delivery statewide.

“There are folks out there that had a contact with a Monkeypox case within the last two weeks, and they’re not able to get an appointment. Those are really the folks that we really want to target for vaccination. So we are accepting some walk-ins as well,” said Dr. Cort Lohff with SNHD.

“What we’re trying to do is really get at it as quickly as possible by trying to identify and vaccinate those folks who might have had contact with a case within the last couple of weeks, and get them vaccinated. That will help them prevent infection, or if not help prevent the infection, may help mitigate the disease if they were infected,” he said.

Those who are given priority for vaccination include those with a known or possible exposure to the Monkeypox case and those with multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the past two weeks. The virus can be spread to anyone via touch and bodily fluids but has disproportionately infected gay and bisexual men through spring and summer gatherings.

More vaccinations will be available by appointment online.

