Las Vegas restaurant serving over-the-top Choco Taco milkshake until its supply runs out

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Following the news that Klondike is discontinuing the beloved Choco Taco, a Las Vegas restaurant says you can still enjoy the treat in the form of a milkshake.

According to Black Tap, the eatery serves up a “Churro Choco Taco CrazyShake” that features a cinnamon toast crunch shake with a vanilla frosted cinnamon toast crunch rim topped with a Choco Taco, churros, whipped cream and dulce de leche. The over-the-top shake is $19, according to the restaurant.

Black Tap is located inside the Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip, 3355 S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.