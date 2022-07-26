Advertisement

Las Vegas restaurant serving over-the-top Choco Taco milkshake until its supply runs out

Churro Choco Taco CrazyShake
Churro Choco Taco CrazyShake(Black Tap)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:24 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Following the news that Klondike is discontinuing the beloved Choco Taco, a Las Vegas restaurant says you can still enjoy the treat in the form of a milkshake.

According to Black Tap, the eatery serves up a “Churro Choco Taco CrazyShake” that features a cinnamon toast crunch shake with a vanilla frosted cinnamon toast crunch rim topped with a Choco Taco, churros, whipped cream and dulce de leche. The over-the-top shake is $19, according to the restaurant.

Black Tap is located inside the Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip, 3355 S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Bellagio "Jungle of Dreams" display.
You can now reserve restaurant table inside Bellagio Conservatory on Las Vegas Strip
heat
Tips to prevent heat exhaustion
Southwest Medical Hospice Care is all about providing support and care to families from...
MORE: Hospice care supporting families
Las Vegas Mini Grand Prix
Las Vegas Mini Grand Prix set to celebrate 30th anniversary