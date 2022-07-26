Advertisement

Las Vegas airport sees its busiest month ever in June

FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas...
FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)(John Locher | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:38 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport saw its busiest month ever in June.

According to the airport, a whopping 4,683,156 people traveled through the airport last month. This amount surpasses the previous high, which was set in Oct. 2019 with 4,609,318 passengers.

The airport says domestic travel made up the bulk of passengers with 4,356,197. International travelers were reported as being a total of 244,033.

Year to date, the airport has welcomed 24,279,867 passengers thus far in 2022.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Red Bull energy drink
Citing Red Bull addiction, 2 arrested for allegedly stealing energy drinks, leading Las Vegas police on chase
Las Vegas police seek additional victims of sex assault suspect
Suspect sexually assaulted sex worker, Las Vegas police say
Stabbing investigation on July 25, 2022.
Suspect stabbed man who blocked his way, Las Vegas police say
Cabinet of Curiosities immersive bar experience opens on Las Vegas Strip
Cabinet of Curiosities immersive bar experience, hidden speakeasy opens in Las Vegas