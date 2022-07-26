Las Vegas airport sees its busiest month ever in June

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport saw its busiest month ever in June.

According to the airport, a whopping 4,683,156 people traveled through the airport last month. This amount surpasses the previous high, which was set in Oct. 2019 with 4,609,318 passengers.

The airport says domestic travel made up the bulk of passengers with 4,356,197. International travelers were reported as being a total of 244,033.

Year to date, the airport has welcomed 24,279,867 passengers thus far in 2022.

