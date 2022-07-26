Advertisement

Human remains found at Lake Mead near Swim Beach

A view of Lake Mead National Recreation Area on May 27, 2021.
A view of Lake Mead National Recreation Area on May 27, 2021.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Cody Lee
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:37 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rangers with the National Park Service are investigating after human remains were spotted at Swim Beach in Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Officials say a witness alerted rangers around 4:30 pm Monday afternoon. Park rangers have taped off the area to recover the remains.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Discoveries like this have become common recently. Back in May, human remains were found in a barrel that washed up from the receding lake. Days later, another set of human remains was found but officials believe no foul play was involved.

Body washes up in monsoon runoff in North Las Vegas
