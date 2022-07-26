Gilcrease Orchard vandalized, owners looking for help identifying suspects

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local orchard in Northwest Las Vegas is asking for help identifying a group of suspects who vandalized their property, causing thousands of dollars worth in damages.

The break-in happened late Saturday night into Sunday at Gilcrease Orchard.

Surveillance video shows five suspects walking around the orchard destroying property.

“I think they were just bored and looking for something to do,” Director of Gilcrease Orchard Mark Ruben said.

He says this is also not the first time they’ve been hit.

“Now we’ve got to get parts and rebuild the fence, and do all that kind of stuff, so it just sets you back from what you should be doing,” he said.

The orchard is offering a $100 reward for information on the suspects.

