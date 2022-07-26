Forecast Outlook- 7/26/2022

Monsoon moisture stays with us throughout the week ahead, keeping scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Heavy downpours, gusty wind, and lightning are possible around any storms that develop.

The setup today is similar to what we saw on Monday. Lots of monsoonal moisture is in place, bringing heavy downpours with the thunderstorms that develop. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Las Vegas Valley with an increased risk for flash flooding through the afternoon and into the early evening.

Showers and storms remain in the forecast each day through the weekend. Some of the heaviest rain is expected over the mountains, but we could certainly see passing storms around the valley each day. High temperatures will hold in the upper 90s and low 100s.

