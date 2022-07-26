Clark County DA drops charges against ex-Raider Damon Arnette

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County District Attorney’s Office has dropped all charges against former Raider Damon Arnette.

Arnette was accused of pulling a gun on a valet attendant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip in early February. At the time, Arnette was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs, who released him shortly after his arrest.

Court records show Arnette had five felony charges, including assault and drug charges, dropped against him. The prosecutors’ confirmation of no more charges was confirmed in a Tuesday hearing.

The Clark County DA’s office didn’t immediately respond with comment on why the charges were dropped.

Arnette was released by the Raiders in November 2021 after a social media video appeared to show the 2020 first-round pick threatening someone’s life while brandishing multiple guns.

Arnette is currently a free agent.

