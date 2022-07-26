Cabinet of Curiosities immersive bar experience, hidden speakeasy opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Complete with a hidden speakeasy, a new immersive bar experience has opened on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to organizers, the Cabinet of Curiosities and the hidden speakeasy - The Lock - “are a curated collection designed to spark curiosity and bring exceptional libations of yesteryear.”

Creators say that guests can sip their favorite beverage or a newly discovered one while exploring the hidden secrets of the Cabinet of Curiosities and all of its wonders. Those that dare to explore further can delve into the past with The Lock, a hidden speakeasy featuring story-driven craft cocktails, organizers say.

Guests must make a reservation in order to access the hidden speakeasy. Once you have a reservation, you’ll look for a phone on the wall of the Cabinet of Curiosities and inform them of your name. You’ll then be introduced to the “locksmith,” who will introduce you to the 90-minute experience inside the speakeasy, which will take you back to the days of Prohibition. However, the only way to get inside is to be able to get past all of the locks.

The experience, which is located inside Bally’s, is open Sunday through Thursday from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. until 1 a.m.

For more information, visit: https://thecabinetlv.com

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.