Body washes up in monsoon runoff in North Las Vegas
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:53 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas Police say a body was found in rain runoff Monday.
According to NLVPD, it happened near Gowan and Belmont around 4 p.m. Officers arrived on scene and found the body in the wash area as strong storms hit southern Nevada. The body appeared to be that of male, estimated to be 50-years-old.
Detectives and CSI were called to the scene. A cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.
The investigation is in its preliminary stages.
