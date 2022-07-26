Advertisement

Body washes up in monsoon runoff in North Las Vegas

Body washes up in monsoon runoff in North Las Vegas
Body washes up in monsoon runoff in North Las Vegas(Eric Frazier / FOX5)
By James Barrickman
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:53 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas Police say a body was found in rain runoff Monday.

According to NLVPD, it happened near Gowan and Belmont around 4 p.m. Officers arrived on scene and found the body in the wash area as strong storms hit southern Nevada. The body appeared to be that of male, estimated to be 50-years-old.

Detectives and CSI were called to the scene. A cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A view of Lake Mead National Recreation Area on May 27, 2021.
Human remains found at Lake Mead near Swim Beach
The gun the suspect was using jammed, allowing the victim to get away safely.
Las Vegas police searching for attempted robbery suspect in Summerlin
The district says a mandate has not been necessary.
CCSD not going through with COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Flooding has stopped multiple vehicles.
Las Vegas police say multiple cars stuck due to flooding near Decatur, Silverado Ranch