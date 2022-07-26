Body washes up in monsoon runoff in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas Police say a body was found in rain runoff Monday.

According to NLVPD, it happened near Gowan and Belmont around 4 p.m. Officers arrived on scene and found the body in the wash area as strong storms hit southern Nevada. The body appeared to be that of male, estimated to be 50-years-old.

Detectives and CSI were called to the scene. A cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.