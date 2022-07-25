XFL making a comeback, including in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The sports scene in Las Vegas keeps growing. From the Raiders, Golden Knights, Aces, Aviators and many more, another football team will make Vegas home.

The XFL will be coming to Las Vegas this spring.

The league’s co-owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced that Vegas is among eight cities to host teams in what will be the third version of the XFL.

The first kicked off in 2001 and included the Las Vegas Outlaws, who played at Sam Boyd Stadium. But it just lasted one season.

The second version of the league started in 2020, but was cut short because of the pandemic.

Former Raiders player and coach Rod Woodson will be the Vegas team’s head coach when they kick off next year.

Right now, it’s unclear which venue will host Vegas’ XFL team when the season kicks off in February, but fans can go to the XFL’s website to reserve season tickets.

