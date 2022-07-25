Advertisement

WATCH: Las Vegas police ask for help identifying suspect in attempted murder at west valley home

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:40 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Monday announced that it is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted murder.

According to police, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a robbery at a home in the west valley. Police say that officers learned the victim was returning home and parked his vehicle in the garage.

At the same time, according to Las Vegas police, the unidentified suspect approached the victim in his garage and demanded property. The victim ran away and the suspect chased him with a firearm trying to shoot him. However, the firearm failed to fire, according to police.

Police say the suspect is described as a Black male between the ages of 18-25 years old. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark parks and white athletic shoes. According to LVMPD, the suspect’s vehicle is described as a newer-model black sedan with black wheels and tinted windows.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact LVMPD Summerlin Area Command: 702-828-9455. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

