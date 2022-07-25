UNLV nurse camp gets bigger each year
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - High school students are opening their eyes to the profession of nursing, UNLV School of Nursing is hosting their biggest summer camp yet.
This month, UNLV School of Nursing is hosting their third annual nurse camp.
Three one week sessions include 20-25 high school juniors, seniors and recent graduates that have traveled from all over the country to participate.
Jennifer Pfannes is the camp coordinator.
“We have campers here from California today, one from Pennsylvania. They came here because they never heard of a nurse camp where they live and so I don’t think it’s a common outreach,” Pfannes said.
Kimaria Samuel came all the way from Pittsburgh.
“It encouraged me a lot- like it made me want to be more open to just doing more stuff related to this,” Samuel said.
Pfannes said the camp was created in 2019. The thought behind it was to capture the interest at an earlier age.
“We can make a difference in teaching them about nursing. Talking to them about all aspects of nursing from school to the profession to personal lives- it’s to see them smile to see them have fun,” Pfannes said.
Responding to COVID-19 has changed education in nursing. Joseph Gaccione, a spokesperson for UNLV School of Nursing, said educators added new modules on infection control basics, vaccinations and immune responses.
Angela Silvestri-Elmore, professor and lead for the traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing program
