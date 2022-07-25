Advertisement

Police: Sierra Vista woman smuggled drugs ‘within her body’

Nearly 800 pills were found on a Sierra Vista woman in July.
Nearly 800 pills were found on a Sierra Vista woman in July.(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:10 PM PDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young Sierra Vista woman is facing charges after she reportedly tried to smuggle drugs by concealing then “within her body” earlier this month.

According to a news release from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the department’s Street Crimes Unit conducted a search warrant on 19-year-old Annyssa Sanches after she crossed the United States-Mexico border in Nogales.

Sanchez was taken to a Tucson area hospital, where three packages containing a total of 795 blue, M/30 pills, with a street value of $8,000, were allegedly within her body. Such pills are often counterfeit and contain fentanyl, deputies said.

During an interview, Sanchez reportedly admitted to crossing the border numerous times for fentanyl and returning to Sierra Vista, where she would distribute the pills.

Sanchez’s pending felony charges include possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cabinet of Curiosities immersive bar experience opens on Las Vegas Strip
Cabinet of Curiosities immersive bar experience, hidden speakeasy opens in Las Vegas
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
What you need to know about monkeypox in Southern Nevada
Damon Arnette
Clark County DA drops charges against ex-Raider Damon Arnette
Waterfalls at Hoover Dam after monsoon rain on Monday
Waterfalls at Hoover Dam after monsoon rain on Monday
Las Vegas police look for suspect who shot man before victim crashed car
Las Vegas police look for suspect who shot man before victim crashed car