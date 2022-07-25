Advertisement

Nevada ranked 39th among states with best and worst school systems

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:53 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - According to a new report, Nevada is ranked number 39 in a new ranking of states with the best and worst school systems.

The creator of the study, WalletHub, said that it compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key metrics to determine the ranking. The study examined metrics ranking from performance, funding, safety, class size and instructor credentials, among others.

With a total score of 72.79, Massachusetts was found to have the best school system in the country, while New Mexico fared the worst with a score of 26.07.

Nevada came in at 39th on the list with a score of 44.01. The report found that areas in which Nevada ranked poorly were pupil-teacher ratio (48th), spending (47th) and safety (47th). The Silver State came in at number 35 in terms of quality.

To view the full report, click HERE.

