Las Vegas police say multiple cars stuck due to flooding near Decatur, Silverado Ranch

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is advising that multiple vehicles are stuck Monday afternoon in the south valley due to flooding.

In a tweet, LVMPD said that multiple vehicles are stuck due to flooding. However, no one is currently stranded.

Police say there are no injuries reported, but the roadway is closed.

