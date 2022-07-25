Advertisement

Las Vegas police say multiple cars stuck due to flooding near Decatur, Silverado Ranch

Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police vehicle(LVMPD | LVMPD)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:05 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is advising that multiple vehicles are stuck Monday afternoon in the south valley due to flooding.

In a tweet, LVMPD said that multiple vehicles are stuck due to flooding. However, no one is currently stranded.

Police say there are no injuries reported, but the roadway is closed.

