Advertisement

Las Vegas police investigate fatal stabbing Monday morning

Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)
Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:13 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing Monday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:05 a.m. in the 3500 block of Full Sail Drive.

Police say a victim was pronounced deceased on scene and a suspect has been taken into custody.

No additional information was provided.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights star William Karlsson and his girlfriend, former “Bachelor” contestant...
Golden Knights’ William Karlsson marries girlfriend at Las Vegas Strip resort
Graduate takes on campus security role after violence
Eldorado graduate inspired to take on campus security role after horrific April attack of CCSD teacher
Graduate takes on campus security role after violence
Graduate becomes campus security monitor after CCSD teacher attacked
The exterior of the Station Casinos' Red Rock Resort and Casino is seen on June 12, 2020.
Famed Las Vegas eatery Lotus of Siam to open at Red Rock Resort as part of casino-wide transformation