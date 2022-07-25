Las Vegas police investigate fatal stabbing Monday morning
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:13 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing Monday morning.
According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:05 a.m. in the 3500 block of Full Sail Drive.
Police say a victim was pronounced deceased on scene and a suspect has been taken into custody.
No additional information was provided.
