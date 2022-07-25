Las Vegas Mini Grand Prix set to celebrate 30th anniversary

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Longtime family fun center Las Vegas Mini Grand Prix is set to celebrate a milestone birthday later this week.

According to a news release, Mini Grand Prix on Friday will celebrate 30 years of fun in the Las Vegas Valley.

As part of the festivities, the venue says it will host a birthday bash on Saturday. Starting at 10 a.m., Mini Grand Prix says the birthday party will include face painting, balloon artists, caricature sketches and a live DJ. All patrons who purchase a 60-minute unlimited Race & Ride wristband will receive an additional 30-minutes free by whispering “Happy Birthday” at check-in.

Mini Grand Prix is comprised of 7-acres that are filled with four go kart tracks, three amusement rides, a “super fun” slide and tons of arcade games.

Located at 1401 N. Rainbow Boulevard, the attraction is open Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.

