Advertisement

Golden Knights’ William Karlsson marries girlfriend at Las Vegas Strip resort

Vegas Golden Knights star William Karlsson and his girlfriend, former “Bachelor” contestant...
Vegas Golden Knights star William Karlsson and his girlfriend, former “Bachelor” contestant Emily Ferguson, officially tied the knot over the weekend at a Las Vegas Strip resort.(Bethany Paige Photography | Bethany Paige Photography)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:43 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Vegas Golden Knights star William Karlsson and his girlfriend, former “Bachelor” contestant Emily Ferguson, officially tied the knot over the weekend at a Las Vegas Strip resort.

According to a news release, the pair celebrated their nuptials at Resorts World in front of a star-studded crowd of guests including Oscar Dansk, Hayley & Mark Stone, Shea & Mariana Theodore, and of course, the bride’s twin sister and her her husband, Haley & Oula Palve.

The couple’s dog, Obi-Wan Karlsson, was also in attendance to celebrate his humans big day.

Golden Knights’ William Karlsson marries girlfriend at Las Vegas Strip resort
Golden Knights’ William Karlsson marries girlfriend at Las Vegas Strip resort(Bethany Paige Photography | Bethany Paige Photography)
Golden Knights' William Karlsson marries girlfriend at Las Vegas Strip resort
Golden Knights' William Karlsson marries girlfriend at Las Vegas Strip resort(Bethany Paige Photography | Bethany Paige Photography)
Golden Knights' William Karlsson marries girlfriend at Las Vegas Strip resort
Golden Knights' William Karlsson marries girlfriend at Las Vegas Strip resort(Bethany Paige Photography | Bethany Paige Photography)

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Graduate takes on campus security role after violence
Eldorado graduate inspired to take on campus security role after horrific April attack of CCSD teacher
Graduate takes on campus security role after violence
Graduate becomes campus security monitor after CCSD teacher attacked
The exterior of the Station Casinos' Red Rock Resort and Casino is seen on June 12, 2020.
Famed Las Vegas eatery Lotus of Siam to open at Red Rock Resort as part of casino-wide transformation
Photos show historic overflow at Hoover Dam in August 1983
Photos show historic overflow at Hoover Dam in August 1983