LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Vegas Golden Knights star William Karlsson and his girlfriend, former “Bachelor” contestant Emily Ferguson, officially tied the knot over the weekend at a Las Vegas Strip resort.

According to a news release, the pair celebrated their nuptials at Resorts World in front of a star-studded crowd of guests including Oscar Dansk, Hayley & Mark Stone, Shea & Mariana Theodore, and of course, the bride’s twin sister and her her husband, Haley & Oula Palve.

The couple’s dog, Obi-Wan Karlsson, was also in attendance to celebrate his humans big day.

Golden Knights’ William Karlsson marries girlfriend at Las Vegas Strip resort (Bethany Paige Photography | Bethany Paige Photography)

