Forecast Outlook- 7/25/2022

Monsoon moisture stays with us throughout the week ahead, keeping scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Heavy downpours, gusty wind, and lightning are possible around any storms that develop.

You can see and feel the difference outside today; humidity has increased with more clouds around Southern Nevada. Showers and storms are underway and will continue to be off and on throughout the night and into Tuesday morning. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for areas east of Las Vegas in Mohave County, Arizona through Tuesday night. Heavy storms bring a higher chance of flooding in that area.

Tuesday will continue to be active with scattered thunderstorms remaining in the forecast. Localized flooding is possible under some of the heavy downpours. Forecast high temperatures are in the mid to upper 90s.

Showers and storms remain in the forecast each day through the weekend. Some of the heaviest rain is expected over the mountains, but we could certainly see passing storms around the valley each day. High temperatures will hold in the upper 90s and low 100s.

