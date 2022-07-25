Advertisement

Famed Las Vegas eatery Lotus of Siam to open at Red Rock Resort as part of casino-wide transformation

The exterior of the Station Casinos' Red Rock Resort and Casino is seen on June 12, 2020.
The exterior of the Station Casinos' Red Rock Resort and Casino is seen on June 12, 2020.(Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:07 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa on Monday announced that the property will undergo a casino-wide transformation.

According to a news release, the transformation will “elevate its dining scene, entertainment offerings, and gaming experiences with all-new additions to the resort.”

As part of the upgrades, Red Rock Resort says the famed Las Vegas eatery Lotus of Siam will debut at the property. The new eatery, which is expected to open in the fourth quarter of this year, will mark Lotus’ third restaurant in the Las Vegas Valley.

Lotus of Siam isn’t the only beloved Las Vegas establishment that will open at the resort.

In addition, Red Rock says Henderson favorite Nielsen’s Frozen Custard will also debut at the property. Expected to open in early 2023, the new Neilsen’s location will mark the frozen custard shop’s first-ever expansion from their Henderson location.

Among other changes, Red Rock says the former Crimson pool will become an adults-only pool lounge.

“It is an exciting time for Red Rock Casino as we welcome the Lotus of Siam family to Summerlin and showcase the many dining, gaming and entertainment enhancements coming to the resort,” said Scott Nelson, Vice President and General Manager of Red Rock Casino. “This stunning transformation will usher in the next era for the property, and we are confident these new amenities are going to be a hit with locals and visitors alike.”

For more on Red Rock Resort’s transformation, visit: stationcasinosblog.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights star William Karlsson and his girlfriend, former “Bachelor” contestant...
Golden Knights’ William Karlsson marries girlfriend at Las Vegas Strip resort
Graduate takes on campus security role after violence
Eldorado graduate inspired to take on campus security role after horrific April attack of CCSD teacher
Graduate takes on campus security role after violence
Graduate becomes campus security monitor after CCSD teacher attacked
Photos show historic overflow at Hoover Dam in August 1983
Photos show historic overflow at Hoover Dam in August 1983