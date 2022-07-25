Famed Las Vegas eatery Lotus of Siam to open at Red Rock Resort as part of casino-wide transformation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa on Monday announced that the property will undergo a casino-wide transformation.

According to a news release, the transformation will “elevate its dining scene, entertainment offerings, and gaming experiences with all-new additions to the resort.”

As part of the upgrades, Red Rock Resort says the famed Las Vegas eatery Lotus of Siam will debut at the property. The new eatery, which is expected to open in the fourth quarter of this year, will mark Lotus’ third restaurant in the Las Vegas Valley.

Lotus of Siam isn’t the only beloved Las Vegas establishment that will open at the resort.

In addition, Red Rock says Henderson favorite Nielsen’s Frozen Custard will also debut at the property. Expected to open in early 2023, the new Neilsen’s location will mark the frozen custard shop’s first-ever expansion from their Henderson location.

Among other changes, Red Rock says the former Crimson pool will become an adults-only pool lounge.

“It is an exciting time for Red Rock Casino as we welcome the Lotus of Siam family to Summerlin and showcase the many dining, gaming and entertainment enhancements coming to the resort,” said Scott Nelson, Vice President and General Manager of Red Rock Casino. “This stunning transformation will usher in the next era for the property, and we are confident these new amenities are going to be a hit with locals and visitors alike.”

For more on Red Rock Resort’s transformation, visit: stationcasinosblog.com.

