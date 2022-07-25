Despite board approval, CCSD not mandating COVID-19 vaccine for teachers, staff

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Despite the Clark County School District Board of Trustees approving mandatory COVID-19 vaccines in September 2021 for teachers and staff, the school district will not move forward with a vaccine mandate.

The CCSD Board approved the vaccine mandate in the waning hours of a meeting on Sept. 2, 2021, in a 5-1 vote. Trustees Lola Brooks, Evelyn Garcia Morales, Linda Cavazos, Lisa Guzman and Irene Cepeda voted for the motion. Trustee Danielle Ford voted against and Katie Williams was not present for the vote.

Now, more than ten months later, the school district said the vaccine mandate isn’t necessary.

“Last school year, the Board of School Trustees directed staff to develop a vaccine mandate. As the District continues monitoring COVID-19 levels and working with the bargaining units, the development of a mandate has not been necessary,” a CCSD spokesperson said in a statement. “We continue to encourage community members to use proven mitigation strategies to protect themselves.”

At the September meeting, Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said the COVID-19 vaccination policy was needed to help keep students in classrooms.

“To me, to our children, when I speak to them and I hear them, and they say do whatever it takes as superintendent to keep us in school, and I think this is one of the mitigation efforts that we are bringing forward,” Jara said during the meeting.

The approval of the mandate was met with swift criticism, including the CCSD Board president receiving death threats for voting for the measure. A little over a month after the vote, Jara was ousted by the board and was reinstated in early December 2021.

