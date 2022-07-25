Advertisement

Adele announces new dates for rescheduled Las Vegas Strip residency

FILE - Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
FILE - Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:20 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Adele on Monday announced new dates for her rescheduled Las Vegas Strip residency.

According to the singer, she will now perform her “Weekends with Adele” Las Vegas residency from November to March at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Just one day before it was set to originally debut, Adele in January announced that all initial dates for her residency would be rescheduled after she said her show had been “absolutely destroyed” by delivery delays. In addition, she said that half of her team had COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

UNLV nurse camp continues to grow
UNLV nurse camp gets bigger each year
UNLV nurse camp continues to grow
UNLV nurse camp continues to grow
The XFL logo is on a goal post pad after an XFL football game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in...
XFL making a comeback, including in Las Vegas
Southern Nevada Climbing Coalition appealing proposed fees at Red Rock Canyon
Southern Nevada Climbing Coalition appealing proposed fees at Red Rock Canyon